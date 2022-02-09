StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors continued bet on a post-pandemic recovery.
Sentiment is due to be tested with the release of key US inflation data on Thursday.
At 0815, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 32.18 points, or 0.4%, at 7,599.25.
Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline added 0.5% to £16.522 after it boosted its fourth-quarter profit and forecast annual sales and earnings growth for 2022.
GlaxoSmithKline said it was expecting annual revenue growth in 2022 of 5-7% and adjusted operating profit growth of 12-14%, both on a constant currency basis.
Aviation services group John Menzies jumped 27% to 425p on revealing that it had rejected a takeover bid from a subsidiary of Agility Public Warehousing pitched at 510p per share.
John Menzies said the tilt followed an earlier approach by the same party at 460p per share.
House builder Barratt Developments rose 1.8% to 638.73p as it eked out a 0.6% rise in first-half profit after rising home prices helped offset an 11% slump in completions pinned on lockdown dislocation.
Barratt Developments declared an interim dividend of 11.2p per share, up 49% year-on-year.
Consumer goods group PZ Cussons rallied 4.1% to 197.4p even as it booked a fall in adjusted first-half profit after an easing in demand for hygiene products contributed to a more than 9% slump in its sales.
The maker of Imperial Leather soap held its interim dividend steady at 2.67p per share.
Packaging company Smurfit Kappa firmed 2.3% to £40.47 on news that its annual profit rose 22% amid buoyant demand for cardboard boxes that helped offset higher raw material and energy costs.
Smurfit Kappa declared a final dividend of 96.1c per share, up 10% year-on-year.
Customised electronics maker DiscoverIE gained 3.6% to 874.58p, having reported a rise in sales in the four months through the end of January that kept it on track to deliver full-year earnings above expectations.
DiscoverIE's sales rose 34% year-on-year at constant currency, growing organically by 20% and 17% compared with two years' prior.
Pub owner Tate & Lyle added 0.2% to 716.2p following news that it had appointed Dawn Allen as its new chief financial officer, effective from 16 May.
Allen was joining from Mars, where she had worked for 25 years and was most recently CFO and VP, global transformation.
Photo booth and laundry services provider Photo-Me International climbed 1.5% to 75.79p, having upgraded its annual profit guidance after it experienced a stronger-than-expected first quarter.
Photo-Me noted the first quarter was typically a quiet part of the year, but added the trading environment had improved due to a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
