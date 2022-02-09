StockMarketWire.com - Rental homes provider Grainger reported a rise in rental growth in the four months through 2022 as improving occupancy and rent collection bolstered results.
Occupancy in its private rental sector portfolio stood at 97%, with like-for-like rental growth rising 3.2%.
The company said it would announce its half year financial results on 12 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
