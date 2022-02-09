StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Myanmar Investments International said it was changing its accounting reference data to 31 March from 30 September.
The move followed a decision by the Myanmar government that all local companies must change their financial year end to 31 March of each year, commencing 2022.
