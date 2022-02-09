StockMarketWire.com - Property company LondonMetric Property said it had acquired an urban from Marcol Industrial Investments for £15.5 million.

The property was located on Luton Enterprise Park, close to Luton town centre and J11A of the M1.

Itwas let to two occupiers with a weighted average unexpired lease term, or WAULT, of three years.

The rent of £0.7 million a year equated to £4.20 per square foot, reflecting a net initial yield of 4.3% which would rise to 5.9% based on expected rental value.


