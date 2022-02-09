StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said longwall mining at its new Aquila mine in Queensland, Australia was underway.
The mine achieved its first longwall shear of steelmaking metallurgical coal on schedule and within budget of $216 million, the company said.
The Aquila mine, located near Middlemount in Central Queensland in Australia, extends the life of Anglo American's existing Capcoal underground operations by seven years, after the company's nearby Grasstree mine reached its end of life in recent weeks,' Anglo American said.
'This new mine will have a total average annual saleable production of around five million tonnes of premium quality hard coking coal and benefits from low capital intensity as we are using the existing infrastructure and systems from our adjacent operations.'
