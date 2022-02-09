StockMarketWire.com - EFG-Hermes said it had received a non-binding offer from First Abu Dhabi Bank seeking a 51% stake in the company for EGP19 per share.
The completion of the transaction and the final purchase price was conditional upon the completion of a satisfactory comprehensive due diligence on the company, and the receipt of the required regulatory approvals.
After meeting conditions for the deal, First Abu Dhabi Bank will make a mandatory tender offer to all shareholders of the company, in accordance with market rules.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.