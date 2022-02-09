StockMarketWire.com - EFG-Hermes said it had received a non-binding offer from First Abu Dhabi Bank seeking a 51% stake in the company for EGP19 per share.

The completion of the transaction and the final purchase price was conditional upon the completion of a satisfactory comprehensive due diligence on the company, and the receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

After meeting conditions for the deal, First Abu Dhabi Bank will make a mandatory tender offer to all shareholders of the company, in accordance with market rules.


