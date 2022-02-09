StockMarketWire.com - Information management software company Ideagen said it had acquired MailManager for an upfront cash consideration of £26.4 million plus a deferred conditional earnout payment of up to £2.75 million.
The acquisition is expected to complement Ideagen's existing regulated collaboration product suite, and contribute to the company's annual recurring revenue base.
MailManager it has a strong presence in key end markets where the Group expects to be able to drive cross-Group growth.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
