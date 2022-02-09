StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Prospex Energy said it had raised £2.46 million following the completion of a broker option.
The broker option raised £59,800 at the issue price of 3.5p per share, adding to proceeds raised through a conditional placement announced Monday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.