StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix said it had supplied product for the first production trial using the company's plant-based superabsorbent, VELAFRESH SAP80.

If the prospective customer's trials are favourable, potential Itaconix revenues were expected to start in 2023, the company said.

VELAFRESH SAP80 was being trialed by a supplier to companies that produce baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, and industrial absorption products.

The trial followed the company's production trials for VELAFRESH SAP80 in 2021.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com