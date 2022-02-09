StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix said it had supplied product for the first production trial using the company's plant-based superabsorbent, VELAFRESH SAP80.
If the prospective customer's trials are favourable, potential Itaconix revenues were expected to start in 2023, the company said.
VELAFRESH SAP80 was being trialed by a supplier to companies that produce baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, and industrial absorption products.
The trial followed the company's production trials for VELAFRESH SAP80 in 2021.
