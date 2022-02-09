StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Metal Tiger welcomed news that investee company Southern Gold had revealed a strategy update that involved it expanding in Australia.
Southern Gold said South Korea continued to be its primary focus, with its exploration manager having been based in the country since October.
It added that it would seek to expand its country focus to Australia by seeking new strategic investment and project prospects there.
Metal Tiger said it had a 19.1% stake in Southern Gold.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
