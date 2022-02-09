StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Lexington Gold said assay results had showed gold mineralisation from its maiden drill campaign at the Carolina Belle project in the US.
'The drill results have now identified significant gold mineralisation in the Footwall and Hangingwall of the historical mining operations as well as confirming the down-dip extension of the main historical ore-zone,' the company said.
'Four of the holes also intersected the historical mine workings providing valuable information on the dip and strike directions of the main mineralised zone as well as the extent of the historical mining operations,' it added.
Assay results for the remaining 21 holes remained pending and would be announced as soon as they were received from the laboratory and collated.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
