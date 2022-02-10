Interim Result
15/02/2022 Bhp Group Limited (BHP)
16/02/2022 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)
Final Result
11/02/2022 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/02/2022 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
15/02/2022 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
15/02/2022 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
16/02/2022 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
16/02/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
16/02/2022 Indivior PLC (INDV)
17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
18/02/2022 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/02/2022 (PODP)
18/02/2022 Segro PLC (SGRO)
AGM / EGM
11/02/2022 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
11/02/2022 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
11/02/2022 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
14/02/2022 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
14/02/2022 (DGI9)
15/02/2022 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)
17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)
17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
17/02/2022 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
18/02/2022 Helical PLC (HLCL)
18/02/2022 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
Trading Statement
11/02/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
11/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
16/02/2022 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Ex-Dividend
11/02/2022 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
11/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
11/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
11/02/2022 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
11/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
11/02/2022 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
11/02/2022 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
11/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
14/02/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
