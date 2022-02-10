StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca said it expected revenue and earnings to improve in 2022 after reporting a jump in core earnings as revenue surged in the fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter, core earnings per share - excluding the acquisition of Alexion, amortisation of intangibles, impairments and restructuring charges- of rose by 56% to $1.67 year-on-year as revenue surged 64% to $11.50 billion.
The company proposed to increase its annualised dividend by $0.10 to $2.90, and approved a second interim dividend of $1.97, resulting in a total dividend declared of $2.87.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected sales of its Covid-19 vaccine to wane, but still expected overall growth in earnings.
For fiscal 2022, the company expected revenue to rise by a high-teens percentage and core earnings per share to rise by a mid-to-high twenties percentage.
'The majority of vaccine revenue in 2022 is expected to come from initial contracts. The gross profit margin from the COVID‑19 medicines is expected to be lower than the company average,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.