StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Darktrace said it had won a £1m contract from an unnamed electronics firm to provide cyber security services.
The unnamed company, with over 250,000 employees across over 70 countries, had deployed Darktrace enterprise immune system to defend the business from a growing level of advanced cyber-attacks, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
