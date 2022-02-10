StockMarketWire.com - Consumer staples group Unilever said it expected sales growth in 2022, but also forecast 'very costs' that would weigh on margins.
Underlying sales growth in 2022 was expected to be in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%, but the maker of Dove soap also warned of 'very high' input cost inflation in the first half of over €2 billion.
Costs could moderate in the second half to around €1.5 billion, although there was currently uncertainty on the outlook for commodity, freight and packaging costs.
The company said it would maintain strong prices to ease the impact of rising costs, but did expect some impact on volume as a result.
2022 underlying operating margin was expected to be down by between 140bps and 240bps, to between 16% and 17%, with the first half expected to be impacted more than the second half.
'We expect margin to be restored after 2022, with the bulk coming back in 2023 and the rest in 2024,' the company said.
Unilever also announced a further €3 billion programme after reporting that annual pre-tax profit rose 7% to €8.56 billion year-on-year as sales grew 4.5%.
'We are focused on driving faster growth from our strong portfolio of brands and markets, and recently announced a major change to create a simpler, more category-focused organisation designed to further improve performance,' the company said.
'In 2022, we will manage a significant input cost inflation cycle and will continue to invest competitively in marketing, R&D and capital expenditure.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
