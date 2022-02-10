StockMarketWire.com - Relx announced a £500 million share buyback programme after reporting a rise in profit, led by growth in its core electronics business.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £1.89 billion from £1.48 billion year-on-year as revenue increased 7% to £7.24 billion.
The company proposed a 6% increase in the full-year dividend to 49.8 pence per share, and intended to deploy £500 million on share buybacks.
'Following the improved performance in 2021 across the company, we expect 2022 full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain above historical trends,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.