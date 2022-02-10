StockMarketWire.com - Relx announced a £500 million share buyback programme after reporting a rise in profit, led by growth in its core electronics business.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £1.89 billion from £1.48 billion year-on-year as revenue increased 7% to £7.24 billion.

The company proposed a 6% increase in the full-year dividend to 49.8 pence per share, and intended to deploy £500 million on share buybacks.

'Following the improved performance in 2021 across the company, we expect 2022 full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain above historical trends,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com