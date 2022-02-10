StockMarketWire.com - Rolls-Royce said it had completed the sale of its 23.1% stake in AirTanker to Equitix Investment Management for £189 million.
The completion of the transaction, which was announced on 13 September 2021, followed clearance from the relevant regulatory authorities.
Proceeds from the transaction would be used to help rebuild the Rolls-Royce balance sheet.
AirTanker Holdings owned 14 A330-200 Voyager aircraft which were powered by Trent 772B engines, a derivative of the Trent 700 engine.
The Voyager aircraft support air-to-air refuelling, air transport and ancillary services for the UK Ministry of Defence.
