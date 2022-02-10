StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Beazley resumed its dividend payments after swinging to an annual profit as gross premiums climbed 30% amid good growth across all of its business lines.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit was $369.2 million, compared with a loss of $369.2 million as gross premiums written jumped by 30% to $4.62 billion.
The combined ratio improved to 93% from 109% a year earlier, aided by the subsiding of the pandemic related claims spike of the previous year.
The company resumed payment of an interim dividend at 12.9 pence.
'We are confident in delivering continued double-digit growth in 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.