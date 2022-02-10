StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Redrow reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year as an ongoing increase in home prices offsets rising costs and a fall in completions.
For the 27 weeks ended 2 January 2022, pre-tax profit rose by £29 million to £203 million year-on-year as revenue increased £11 million to £1.05 billion.
Completions fell to 2,749 from 3,065, due to a reduction in apartment completions due to the transition out of London, and outlet constraints in some areas of the country due to very high demand and planning delays.
Build costs continued to rise, and the company said it expected cost inflation of about 6% for the full financial year.
The interim dividend was raised by 4 pence to 10 pence, with the company returning to a 33:67 payout ratio.
Looking ahead, the company said it made 'strong start' to the second half with the value of private reservations per outlet per week for the 5 weeks to 6 February averaging £417,000 in total and £367,000 excluding a bulk deal in London, up from £301,000 last year.
