StockMarketWire.com - Watches of Switzerland upgraded its outlook on full-year performance after reporting that revenue rose by more than a fifth in the third quarter of the year, led by strong demand for luxury watches in the UK and US.
The company said it now sees full year revenue and profit to be towards the top end of the upgraded guidance announced at 9 November 2022.
In November, the company said it expected revenue of £1.15 billion to £1.20 billion.
'Strong trading to date, revised pricing by certain brands and visibility of supply for calendar 2022 all support our expectation to perform towards the top end of our full year guidance,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
