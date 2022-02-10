StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks were roughly unchanged Thursday as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate updates ahead of a US inflation report expected show price pressures remained multi-decade highs.
At 09:02, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 6.5 points, or 0.1%, at 7,649.75.
Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca rose 3.7% to £86.75 after announcing that it expected revenue and earnings to improve in 2022 after reporting a jump in core earnings as revenue surged in the fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter, core earnings per share - excluding the acquisition of Alexion, amortisation of intangibles, impairments and restructuring charges- of rose by 56% to $1.67 year-on-year as revenue surged 64% to $11.50 billion.
Unilever fell 1.7% £37.65 after the consumer staples group said it expected sales growth in 2022, but also flagged 'very high' costs that would weigh on margins.
Underlying sales growth in 2022 was expected to be in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%, but the maker of Dove soap also warned of 'very high' input cost inflation in the first half of over €2 billion.
Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce was roughly flat at 120.16 pence after it had completed the sale of its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings to Equitix Investment Management for £189 million.
Insurance company Beazley rose 1% to 502.40 pence as it resumed its dividend payments after swinging to an annual profit as gross premiums climbed 30% amid good growth across all of its business lines.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit was $369.2 million, compared with a loss of $369.2 million as gross premiums written jumped by 30% to $4.62 billion.
Housebuilder Redrow rose 3.4% to 640.40 pence reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year an an ongoing increase in home prices offsets rising costs and a fall in completions.
For the 27 weeks ended 2 January 2022, pre-tax profit rose by £29 million to £203 million year-on-year as revenue increased £11 million to £1.05 billion.
Cyber security company Darktrace gained 3.5% to 411.60 pence after winning a £1m contract from an unnamed electronics firm to provide cyber security services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
