StockMarketWire.com - Emerging markets asset management group Ashmore reported a fall in assets under management following net outflows and weaker investment performance in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 31 December 2021, assets under management fell 8% to US$87.3 billion from 30 June 2021, weighed down by net outflows of US$3.2 billion and negative investment performance of US$3.9 billion
Adjusted net revenue fell 12% to £138.2 million year-on-year, primarily comprising net management fees of £131.0 million with performance fees of £3.1 million.
The flagged a slew of headwinds that weighed on investor sentiment emerging markets including 'persistently high inflation across the world, a sharp rise in energy-related commodity prices, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 including new variants, regulatory developments in China and geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.'
'Consequently, the main emerging markets indices declined by 0.5% to 5.5% in fixed income and equity markets were 10.5% lower over the six months,' it added.
Still, the company said the outlook for the global macro environment in 2022 provided a 'highly attractive backdrop for Emerging Markets to outperform.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.