StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation consultancy Kin and Carta said revenue and margin rose in the first half of the year as 'strong' demand bolstered growth.
In the six months to 31 January 2022, revenue rose to £85 million from £52.5 million year-on-year, with margin improving to 7% from 3%.
For the current financial year ending 31 July 2022, the company now expects higher organic net revenue growth from continuing operations of 35%-to-40%, up from 30% last year.
FY22 adjusted operating margin from continuing operations was expected to remain in line with prior guidance of 10%-to-11, the company said..
'Our trading performance continues to improve with strong first half revenue growth and operating margin expansion. As in previous years, our second half is expected to show a stronger performance with higher net revenue levels and improving operating margins,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.