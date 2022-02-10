StockMarketWire.com - Informa said it had agreed to sell its Pharma Intelligence, the largest business within its intelligence division, to Warburg Pincus for £1.9 billion.
Following completion and separation of Pharma intelligence, Informa said it will proceed with the next process in its GAP II divestment plans, focusing on its financial intelligence business comprising EPFR Global, IGM and Zephyr but excluding the retail banking joint venture, Curinos.
The company also said it had commenced its a share buyback, which would run through June.
The maximum amount allocated to the initial tranche of the buyback programme would be £100m.
The company provided a trading update alongside the announcement, forecasting full-year performance in line with guidance of about £1.8 billion revenue and about £375 million of adjusted operating profit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
