StockMarketWire.com - Electronic components maker Solid State said it expected profit 'well ahead' of market expectations amid ongoing strong performances in its systems and components divisions.
For the year ending 31 March 2022, adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be 'well ahead' of current consensus expectations of £5.9 million, with revenue of at least £80.0 million forecast to be slightly ahead of expectations for £78.4 million.
'This trading momentum is reflected across both the Systems and Components divisions, with highlights being the continued good margin mix from projects delivered across the group and very strong trading at the recently acquired Active Silicon business,' the company said.
'As a result of the strong performance at Active Silicon, the group expects to further increase the earn out provision by ~£0.5m which will be included in net debt at year end.'
'Forecast year end fair value of deferred contingent consideration is now £5.75m (Active Silicon + Willow Technologies).'
