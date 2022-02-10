StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it had began phase two clinical trail of its hydrocortisone to treat patients with adrenal insufficiency.
Adrenal insufficiency is an orphan condition caused by inadequate production of steroid hormones in the cortex of the adrenal glands.
The first patient had been dosed in the phase 2 study that will evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of modified-release hydrocortisone versus Plenadren (modified-release hydrocortisone tablets.)
The study will recruit up to 50 subjects with primary adrenal insufficiency, who will be followed for a period of 16 weeks across centres in Germany and the UK.
The study was anticipated to take six months to complete with data readout expected in H2 2022, the company said.
'The results of the study will support the company's discussions with both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to seek market authorisations for the product in adult AI in Europe and the UK,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.