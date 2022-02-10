StockMarketWire.com - Clinical communication company Feedback said it expected full-year results to top market expectations as its initial pilot schemes for its products were ahead of schedule.
The company also reported wider first-half losses as higher costs offset a rise in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 November 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £1.2 million from £918,000 year-on-year, while revenue rose to £179,000 from £165,000.
The first in revenue was driven by the initial commercialisation of Bleepa, though that was offset by reflecting increased investment in product development, commencement of software development amortisation and increased headcount.
Looking ahead, the company said revenue for the full year being ahead of market expectations.
'We are pleased to report that we have installed our solutions ahead of schedule for initial pilot schemes in both the CDC and TB screening opportunities and hope to soon be in a position to have patients through the live systems with a view to realising significant commercial value in due course,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.