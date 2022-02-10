StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,657.70 by midday on Thursday as investors awaited the latest US inflation numbers.
Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca rose 3.7% to £86.75 after announcing that it expected revenue and earnings to improve in 2022 after reporting a jump in core earnings as revenue surged in the fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter, core earnings per share - excluding the acquisition of Alexion, amortisation of intangibles, impairments and restructuring charges- of rose by 56% to $1.67 year-on-year as revenue surged 64% to $11.50 billion.
Information and analytics company Relx announced a £500 million share buyback programme after reporting a rise in profit. However, with revenue behind expectations, the shares fell 3.1% to £22.40.
Unilever fell 1.7% to £37.65 after the consumer staples group said it expected sales growth in 2022, but also flagged 'very high' costs that would weigh on margins.
Underlying sales growth in 2022 was expected to be in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%, but the maker of Dove soap also warned of 'very high' input cost inflation in the first half of over €2 billion.
Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce was roughly flat at 120.16pafter it had completed the sale of its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings to Equitix Investment Management for £189 million.
Insurance company Beazley rose 1% to 502.4p as it resumed its dividend payments after swinging to an annual profit as gross premiums climbed 30% amid good growth across all of its business lines.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit was $369.2 million, compared with a loss of $369.2 million as gross premiums written jumped by 30% to $4.62 billion.
Events and information business Informa gained 6.7% to 611.6p as it announced a share buyback and said it had agreed to sell its Pharma Intelligence, the largest business within its intelligence division, to Warburg Pincus for £1.9 billion.
Housebuilder Redrow rose 3.4% to 640.4p reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year an an ongoing increase in home prices offsets rising costs and a fall in completions.
For the 27 weeks ended 2 January 2022, pre-tax profit rose by £29 million to £203 million year-on-year as revenue increased £11 million to £1.05 billion.
Cyber security company Darktrace gained 3.5% to 411.6p after winning a £1m contract from an unnamed electronics firm to provide cyber security services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.