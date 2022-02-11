StockMarketWire.com - Food and beverage ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle reported a rise in third-quarter revenue, led by double-digit growth in its food and beverage division.
For the three months ended 31 December 2021, revenue was up 18%, with food & beverage and sucralose businesses growing by 19% and 8% respectively.
The discontinued business, or Newco -- representing the disposed Primary Products business in North America and Latin America and its interests in the Almidones Mexicanos S.A de C.V and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio-Products Company, LLC joint ventures -- reported overall performance that was 'significantly' weaker due to cost inflation and actions taken to reduce costs in the comparative period to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company kept its guidance unchanged and said that its plan to create two focused businesses was progressing well and on track for completion at the end of March.
'The outlook for the financial year for total operations (current Tate & Lyle) remains unchanged with the performance of continuing operations expected to be stronger and discontinued operations weaker,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
