StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant British American Tobacco unveiled a £2 billion buyback plan after reported a jump in profit, underpinned by price hikes and growth in its new category business.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit increased to £9.16 billion from £8.67 billion year-on-year, while revenue slipped 0.4% to £25.68 billion.
New Categories revenue was up 51% to £2.18 billion.
"[W]e accelerated new category revenue, with growth of over 50% and reached a total of 18.3m consumers (up 4.8m) of our non-combustible products,' the company said.
'New Category losses reduced for the first time, contributing to earnings growth,' it added.
The company also announced a dividend increase of 1.0% to 217.8 pence and a £2 billion share repurchase programme for 2022.
Looking ahead, revenue at constant currency was expected to be between 3% and 5% and adjusted EPS at a high-single digit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
