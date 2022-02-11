StockMarketWire.com - Spire Healthcare said that financial controller Harbant Samra was taking on chief financial officer Jitesh Sodha's responsibilities as he recovers from an injury whilst cycling.

Samra -- a Chartered Accountant and has been at Spire Healthcare for three years -- would report to Justin Ash, chief executive officer.

Sodha was in a serious condition but was now recovering well in hospital, the company said.


