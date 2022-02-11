StockMarketWire.com - Spire Healthcare said that financial controller Harbant Samra was taking on chief financial officer Jitesh Sodha's responsibilities as he recovers from an injury whilst cycling.
Samra -- a Chartered Accountant and has been at Spire Healthcare for three years -- would report to Justin Ash, chief executive officer.
Sodha was in a serious condition but was now recovering well in hospital, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.