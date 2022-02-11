StockMarketWire.com - Polymer solutions company Victrex said revenue was 9% higher in the first quarter of the year as volumes grew 16% year-on-year.
On a year-to-date basis to 31 January 2022, volume and revenue was ahead of the prior year, with volume up double-digit, the company said.
'Expectations for the full year are unchanged at this early stage,' it added.
'Overall, we continue on plan to deliver year-on-year growth in FY 2022'
'Our price recovery programme is progressing well, although additional recent increases in energy and raw material costs mean that progress on margin improvement may be held back, particularly in the second half.'
