Insurance company Lancashire Holdings swung to an annual loss as 'significant' weather and large loss events offset a jump in premiums.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax loss was $56.8 million from a profit of $5.9 million year-on-year.

Gross premiums written were up 50% to $1.23 billion, but the combined ratio was 107.3%, driven by significant weather and large loss events of $306.4 million.

A final dividend declared of $0.10 per common share was declared.


