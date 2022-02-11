StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers said it had agreed with Oman Telecommunications, a mobile network operator in Oman, to extend the long-stop date to acquire the latter's Omantel passive tower infrastructure portfolio.
The long-stop date was extended to 12 July 2022 from 22 February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
