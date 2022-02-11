StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks were lower Friday amid fears the US was shaping to tighten monetary policy aggressively in the coming months after data showed the pace of US inflation was running at a four-decade high.
At 09:02, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 66 points, or 0.86%, at 7,606.14
British American Tobacco was up 0.5% £32.85 as the Tobacco giant unveiled a £2 billion buyback plan after reporting a jump in profit, underpinned by price hikes and growth in its new category business.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit increased to £9.16 billion from £8.67 billion year-on-year, while revenue slipped 0.4% to £25.68 billion.
Food and beverage ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle 7% 738.40 pence after reporting a rise in third-quarter revenue, led by double-digit growth in its food and beverage division.
For the three months ended 31 December 2021, revenue was up 18%, with food & beverage and sucralose businesses growing by 19% and 8% respectively.
Polymer solutions company Victrex fell 2% £20.02 even as revenue rose 9% higher in the first quarter of the year as volumes grew 16% year-on-year. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
