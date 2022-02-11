StockMarketWire.com - Clean water and clean air technology company Mycelx Technologies said it expected annual revenue growth in 2021 amid minimal impact from Covid-19 on operations.

Revenue was expected to be about $8.5 million for 2021, up from $7l.1 million a year earlier.

'Operations continue to perform in line with expectations, with minimal to no impact of Covid-19 in MYCELX's day-to-day business functions,' the company said.

In 2022, the company is 'targeting a similar level of year-on-year revenue growth but this remains subject to the timing of anticipated contract wins and renewals.'

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com