StockMarketWire.com - Clean water and clean air technology company Mycelx Technologies said it expected annual revenue growth in 2021 amid minimal impact from Covid-19 on operations.
Revenue was expected to be about $8.5 million for 2021, up from $7l.1 million a year earlier.
'Operations continue to perform in line with expectations, with minimal to no impact of Covid-19 in MYCELX's day-to-day business functions,' the company said.
In 2022, the company is 'targeting a similar level of year-on-year revenue growth but this remains subject to the timing of anticipated contract wins and renewals.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
