StockMarketWire.com - TV and film production facilities provider Facilities by ADF said it expected annual performance to top market expectations amid robust demand for film and high-end television.
The company said it was pleased to confirm that following a 'strong' close to 2021, and subject to audit, it currently expected the group to report FY21 revenues of about £27.8 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and, amortisation, or EBITDA, of not less than £7.5 million, ahead of current market expectations.
The company continued to have 'strong' order visibility for this financial year as well as a growing order book for 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
