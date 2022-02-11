StockMarketWire.com - TV and film production facilities provider Facilities by ADF said it expected annual performance to top market expectations amid robust demand for film and high-end television.

The company said it was pleased to confirm that following a 'strong' close to 2021, and subject to audit, it currently expected the group to report FY21 revenues of about £27.8 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and, amortisation, or EBITDA, of not less than £7.5 million, ahead of current market expectations.

The company continued to have 'strong' order visibility for this financial year as well as a growing order book for 2023.


