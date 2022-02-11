StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco confirmed that the listing of the company's shares on Euronext Dublin had been cancelled on Friday.
The delisting didn't affect the company's listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange.
'The delisting will have no impact on Tesco PLC's day-to-day business operations in Ireland,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
