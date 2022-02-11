StockMarketWire.com - UK-focused REIT Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust said it had exchanged unconditional contracts to sell an office building in Nottingham for £13 million.
The disposal price represented a 39% premium to the 31 December 2021 independent valuation of £9.35 million and reflected a net initial yield of 4.5%.
Completion of deal was scheduled on 28 February 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
