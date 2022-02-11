StockMarketWire.com - Wholesale business Kitwave said it had acquired M.J. Baker Foodservice, a foodservice supplier in the West County, for £24.5 million. Founded in 1999 and based in Newton Abbott, Devon, M.J.

Baker offers over 3,500 products in ambient, chilled and frozen foods, together with alcohol, confectionery and non-food items. The

'The acquisition of M.J. Baker is an excellent addition to our Foosdservice division and expands the group's nationwide reach into the South West. M.J. Baker is renowned for providing a quality delivered solution to its customers, a key part of the Kitwave Group ethos,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com