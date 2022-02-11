StockMarketWire.com - Medical diagnostics company Omega unveiled plans to raise £7 million through a discounted equity placing to shore up its balance sheet.
The company expected to raise 5 million from selling 100,000,000 shares at a price of 5 pence per share, and an additional £2.0 million through the placing of 40,596,089 shares at discount of about 31% to the closing mid-market price of 7.25 pence on 10 February 2022.
The company also announced that it had struck a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Accubio, for the sale of its diagnostic test kit manufacturing business and facility in Alva, Scotland, for a 1 million.
The sale comes as the company sought to cut costs after its contract with the UK Department of Health and Social Care - to manufacture Covid-19 tests - expired.
As a result - of the DHSC not progressing the contract to the Phase 2 manufacturing stage - Omega was 'left with insufficient demand for production volume and a manufacturing cost-base in Alva that was accordingly not sustainable,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
