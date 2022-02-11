StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,618.67 by midday on renewed fears about the impact of interest rate hikes amid soaring US inflation.
British American Tobacco was up 0.5% to £32.85 as the Tobacco giant unveiled a £2 billion buyback plan after reporting a jump in profit, underpinned by price hikes and growth in its new category business.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit increased to £9.16 billion from £8.67 billion year-on-year, while revenue slipped 0.4% to £25.68 billion.
Food and beverage ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle gained 7% to 738.4p after reporting a rise in third-quarter revenue, led by double-digit growth in its food and beverage division.
For the three months ended 31 December 2021, revenue was up 18%, with food & beverage and sucralose businesses growing by 19% and 8% respectively.
Polymer solutions company Victrex fell 2% to £20.02 even as revenue rose 9% higher in the first quarter of the year as volumes grew 16% year-on-year.
Insurance company Lancashire Holdings was flat at 540p swung to an annual loss as 'significant' weather and large loss events offset a jump in premiums.
Medical equipment manufacturer Omega Diagnostics slumped 17% to 6p having raised £5 million from investors to shore up its balance sheet after failing to win a follow on Covid testing contract with the Department of Health and Social Care.
Market newcomer Facilities by ADF, which provides serviced facilities to the film and TV sector, gained 1.2% to 84p on a positive maiden trading update.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
