StockMarketWire.com - Plastics manufacturer Synthomer said it expected to double its annual earnings, in line with market expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were expected in line with current market expectations of £518.4 million, the company said in a trading update.
That would mark a rise from £259.4 million in 2020 and £177.9 million in 2019.
Synthomer said it had benefited from 'peak' margins within its NBR performance elastomers business, though it said margins had now normalised to pre-Covid levels.
'In addition, year-to-date NBR demand has continued to be subdued due to high inventory levels of medical gloves and reduced demand due to the easing of the Covid19 pandemic,' it added.
'Trading conditions in NBR are expected to normalise by the end of the first half with market growth returning to 2019 levels in the second half.'
'All other divisions have had an encouraging start to the year, and the group remains on track to complete the acquisition of Eastman's Adhesives Resins business in the first quarter.'
'The group continues to look for further bolt-on acquisition opportunities geared towards attractive end-markets that are value accretive to Synthomer's portfolio.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
