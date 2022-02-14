StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said its first-half revenue had grown 14%.
The company also said that although supply chain challenges remained heightened, they recently had shown signs of improvement.
Revenue for the six months through January increased to to £85.7 million, up from £75.4 million year-on-year.
Ultimate Products said its Salter homeware brand had performed well and in line with plan following its acquisition in July.
Salter, the company added, was expected to be 'significantly earnings enhancing' in the 2022 financial year.
Ultimate Products also said that supermarkets would potentially surpass discounters as its largest channel, driven by strong organic growth and the Salter acquisition.
'The board anticipates a full-year performance in line with current market expectations,' the company said.
'The well-documented global supply chain challenges continue to represent a headwind for the business.'
'While the situation remains uncertain and subject to change, conditions have recently shown early signs of improvement and the board is cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind the group.'
