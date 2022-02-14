StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket property investor Supermarket Income REIT said it had been assigned an investment grade credit rating of BBB+ by Fitch Ratings.
'Securing an investment grade credit rating from Fitch is a significant milestone for Supermarket Income REIT,' chairman Nick Hewson said.
'It is a testament to the company's strategy and demonstrates both the credit strength of our tenants and the quality of our property portfolio.'
'Looking ahead, this rating will provide the company with flexibility to pursue a wider range of debt funding strategies.'
