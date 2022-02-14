StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge warned it would report a lower-than-expected annual profit due to currency movements, though added its dividend would be in line with expectations.
Net profit would be 'marginally' lower than anticipated due to the strength of the Israeli shekel versus the US dollar in 2021.
MTI Wireless Edge said it was not changing its guidance for the current financial year.
Revenue for 2021 was expected to be in line with current market expectations at around $43.2 million, an increase of 6% year-on-year.
Unaudited gross profit was also expected to be in line with current market expectations at around S$13.5 million, which represented a 3% increase when compared to 2020.
Cash flow from operations was expected to be significantly ahead of current market expectations at about $6.5 million, up 64% year-on-year.
'Unaudited Group profit before tax for 2021 is expected to be below current market expectations, although broadly in line with 2020 levels, which has primarily been caused by higher finance costs, mostly non-cash expenses,' the company said.
'Unaudited group net profit for 2021 is expected to increase by approximately 6% compared to 2020 as a result of a lower group tax rate in 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
