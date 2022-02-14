StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property investor LXi REIT said it had acquired nine properties totalling £87 million.

The acquisitions reflected an accretive 5.1% net initial yield, versus the current portfolio valuation yield of 4.5%.

The nine properties included three convenience stores in Norwich, Aston and Washington; a health and racquets club, a two-storey car park in York, a convenience store in Bewdley, a Premier Inn budget hotel in Exeter, a training facility in Milton Keynes, and a customer service, car storage and repair and maintenance facility in Edinburgh.

