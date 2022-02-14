StockMarketWire.com - Collective investment scheme Apex Global Alpha said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alcumus, a risk management and compliance solutions company, and agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Ole Smoky Distillery.

On a look through basis, the company was expected to invest approximately €20 million in Alcumus and approximately €10 million in Ole Smoky, depending on final closing arrangements.

Alcumus provides Environment, health and safety as well as environmental, social and governance risk management and compliance software and services.

Ole Smoky is a distiller of premium American whiskeys.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com