StockMarketWire.com - Collective investment scheme Apex Global Alpha said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alcumus, a risk management and compliance solutions company, and agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Ole Smoky Distillery.
On a look through basis, the company was expected to invest approximately €20 million in Alcumus and approximately €10 million in Ole Smoky, depending on final closing arrangements.
Alcumus provides Environment, health and safety as well as environmental, social and governance risk management and compliance software and services.
Ole Smoky is a distiller of premium American whiskeys.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.