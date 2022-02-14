StockMarketWire.com - Shipping company Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had sold the containership Vicuna for $18 million.

The realised net internal rate of return would be 46%. The company had acquired Vicuna in October 2019 for $8.75 million.

Tufton Oceanic Assets said the sale would be its 10th divestment.

'Whilst the company aims to hold its investments over the longer term, the investment manager will seek to realise investments where additional value can be generated for shareholders,' it said.

'This divestment, together with the various divestments announced since late 2020, demonstrates the company's commitment to capital re-allocation.'


