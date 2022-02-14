StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had launched a project to collect respiratory viral strains suitable trial work from consenting employees.
As part of the project, known as the seasonal transmissible respiratory virus survey (STRIVE), volunteers with cold or flu like symptoms can send nasal swabs to Open Orphan subsidiary hVIVO for analysis.
'Collection of new respiratory viral strains circulating in the community will allow hVIVO to continually update and broaden its world leading portfolio of human challenge study models,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.